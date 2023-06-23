In the Terra Wortmann Open quarterfinals on Friday, Alexander Bublik meets Jannik Sinner.

With -275 odds, Sinner is favored over Bublik (+210) for this matchup.

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Jannik Sinner +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +350 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Alexander Bublik vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 21-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday, Bublik reached the quarterfinals.

Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Bublik has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 12 matches on grass over the past year, and 25.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Sinner has played 68 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 57.1% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Sinner has played seven matches and averaged 33.0 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Sinner has beaten Bublik every time these two have met going back to 2015 (three matches). In their most recent match, Sinner won 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

Sinner and Bublik have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Sinner taking six of them.

Sinner has won 40 games (55.6% win rate) against Bublik, who has secured 32 games.

In three head-to-head matches, Bublik and Sinner have averaged 24.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

