On Friday, Alexander Zverev (No. 22 in the world) takes on Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.

In this Quarterfinal match against Jarry (+210), Zverev is favored to win with -275 odds.

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Friday, June 23

Venue: OWL Arena

Location: Halle, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Nicolas Jarry -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Zverev is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 27-ranked Denis Shapovalov in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Jarry took home the win 7-6, 7-5 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Zverev has played 26.3 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In the past year, Jarry has played 53 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.7% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In the one match between Zverev and Jarry dating back to 2015, in the Gonet Geneva Open semifinals, Jarry won 7-6, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Jarry and Zverev, Jarry has yet to lose any of them.

Jarry and Zverev have matched up for 22 total games, and Jarry has won more often, securing 13 of them.

In one match between Zverev and Jarry, they have played 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

