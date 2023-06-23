Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Terra Wortmann Open
On Friday, Alexander Zverev (No. 22 in the world) takes on Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open.
In this Quarterfinal match against Jarry (+210), Zverev is favored to win with -275 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information
- Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 23
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Nicolas Jarry
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alexander Zverev vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights
- Zverev is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 27-ranked Denis Shapovalov in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- Jarry took home the win 7-6, 7-5 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Zverev has played 26.3 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In the past year, Jarry has played 53 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.7% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- In the one match between Zverev and Jarry dating back to 2015, in the Gonet Geneva Open semifinals, Jarry won 7-6, 6-3.
- In two head-to-head sets between Jarry and Zverev, Jarry has yet to lose any of them.
- Jarry and Zverev have matched up for 22 total games, and Jarry has won more often, securing 13 of them.
- In one match between Zverev and Jarry, they have played 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.