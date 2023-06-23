Andrey Rublev will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the Terra Wortmann Open quarterfinals on Friday, June 23.

Compared to the underdog Griekspoor (+170), Rublev is the favorite (-225) to make it to the femifinals.

Andrey Rublev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 69.2% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Tallon Griekspoor -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Andrey Rublev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rublev defeated No. 53-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 7-6, 6-3.

Griekspoor won 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through 74 matches over the past year (across all court types), Rublev has played 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.1% of them.

On grass, Rublev has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.5 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.5% of games.

Griekspoor is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

In eight matches on grass in the past 12 months, Griekspoor has averaged 29.6 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 53.6% of those games.

Rublev and Griekspoor have played once dating back to 2015, in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round of 16. Rublev claimed victory in that matchup 1-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Rublev and Griekspoor have squared off in three sets against each other, with Rublev capturing two of them.

Rublev has taken down Griekspoor in 14 of 27 total games between them, good for a 51.9% winning percentage.

Rublev and Griekspoor have squared off one time, averaging 27 games and three sets per match.

