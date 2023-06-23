Barbora Krejcikova will meet Linda Fruhvirtova in the Viking Classic Birmingham quarterfinals on Friday, June 23.

Krejcikova is favored (-500) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +340.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 83.3% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Linda Fruhvirtova -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +900 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 122-ranked Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals.

Fruhvirtova eliminated Bernarda Pera 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Krejcikova has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.4 games per match.

On grass, Krejcikova has played three matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 55.9% of games.

In the past year, Fruhvirtova has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.7% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set in two matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Krejcikova and Fruhvirtova have not played against each other.

