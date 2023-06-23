Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .318.
- McKinney is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 12 of 13 games this season (92.3%), McKinney has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 13 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.346
|AVG
|.278
|.370
|OBP
|.316
|.846
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|2/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
