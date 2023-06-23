On Friday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .318.

McKinney is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 12 of 13 games this season (92.3%), McKinney has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .346 AVG .278 .370 OBP .316 .846 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 0 4 RBI 1 2/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings