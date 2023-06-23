In the cinch Championships quarterfinals on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Grigor Dimitrov.

With -275 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Dimitrov (+210) for this match.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 73.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Grigor Dimitrov -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +900 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 36-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday, Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Dimitrov took home the victory against No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz has played 71 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 37.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Dimitrov has averaged 17.0 games per match and games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

Alcaraz holds a 2-0 record versus Dimitrov. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 7-5 victory for Alcaraz in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32 on April 30, 2023.

Alcaraz and Dimitrov have matched up in four total sets, with Alcaraz winning four of them and Dimitrov zero.

Alcaraz and Dimitrov have competed in 36 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, capturing 25 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Alcaraz and Dimitrov are averaging 18 games and two sets.

