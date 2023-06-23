On Friday, Caroline Garcia (No. 4 in the world) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 9) in the quarterfinals of the Bett1open.

Against the underdog Garcia (+120), Kvitova is favored (-155) to advance to the femifinals.

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Petra Kvitova +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +850 Odds to Win Tournament +650 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

Garcia is coming off a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 218-ranked Jaimee Fourlis in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Kvitova is coming off a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 86-ranked Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Garcia has played 23.6 games per match in her 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her nine matches on grass over the past year, Garcia has played an average of 24.7 games.

Kvitova has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 54.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Kvitova has played eight matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In the one match between Garcia and Kvitova dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open finals, Garcia won 6-2, 6-4.

In two total sets against one another, Garcia has won two, while Kvitova has claimed zero.

Garcia and Kvitova have faced off in 18 total games, with Garcia taking 12 and Kvitova capturing six.

In one head-to-head match, Garcia and Kvitova have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

