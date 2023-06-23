Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .264 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.288
|.294
|OBP
|.311
|.435
|SLG
|.407
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
