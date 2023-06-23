The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .238.

Wong has recorded a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI six times (11.5%).

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .271 AVG .203 .340 OBP .267 .518 SLG .342 11 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 30/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings