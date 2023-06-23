Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .238.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI six times (11.5%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.203
|.340
|OBP
|.267
|.518
|SLG
|.342
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|30/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (5-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3).
