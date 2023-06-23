In the Terra Wortmann Open quarterfinals on Friday, Daniil Medvedev meets Roberto Bautista Agut.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Bautista Agut (+240), Medvedev is the favorite with -350 odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Roberto Bautista Agut -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Daniil Medvedev vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 65-ranked Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 on Wednesday, Medvedev reached the quarterfinals.

Bautista Agut made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 54-ranked Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 on Wednesday.

Medvedev has played 73 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.3 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Medvedev has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.8% of games.

Bautista Agut is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.4% of those games.

Bautista Agut is averaging 15.3 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past year.

When competing against Medvedev, Bautista Agut has posted a 3-2 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the The Astana Open, on October 7, 2022, which was a 6-1, 6-1 victory for Medvedev.

In terms of sets, Bautista Agut has won six versus Medvedev (54.5%), while Medvedev has claimed five.

Medvedev has bettered Bautista Agut in 48 of 93 total games between them, good for a 51.6% win rate.

Medvedev and Bautista Agut have played five times, averaging 18.6 games and 2.2 sets per match.

