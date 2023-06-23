DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .228.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.7% of them.
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.267
|AVG
|.185
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.450
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Dunning (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.92 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.