The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .228.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.7% of them.

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

In 33.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .267 AVG .185 .328 OBP .239 .450 SLG .306 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 34/9 K/BB 33/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings