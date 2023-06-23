In the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, Elina Avanesyan (ranked No. 81) faces Donna Vekic (No. 23).

Vekic is getting -400 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals against Avanesyan (+290).

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

  • Tournament: The Bett1open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, June 23
  • Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has an 80.0% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Donna Vekic
+290 Odds to Win Match -400
+2200 Odds to Win Tournament +550
25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0%
4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4%
41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

  • Avanesyan is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 44-ranked Anna Blinkova in Wednesday's Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Vekic clinched a victory against No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Avanesyan has played 21.7 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).
  • On grass, Avanesyan has played four matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.
  • In the past year, Vekic has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
  • On grass surfaces, Vekic has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Avanesyan and Vekic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

