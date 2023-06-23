In the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, Elina Avanesyan (ranked No. 81) faces Donna Vekic (No. 23).

Vekic is getting -400 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals against Avanesyan (+290).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has an 80.0% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Donna Vekic +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +550 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Avanesyan is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 44-ranked Anna Blinkova in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Vekic clinched a victory against No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Avanesyan has played 21.7 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Avanesyan has played four matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.

In the past year, Vekic has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Vekic has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Avanesyan and Vekic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.