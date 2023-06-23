Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
In the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, Elina Avanesyan (ranked No. 81) faces Donna Vekic (No. 23).
Vekic is getting -400 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals against Avanesyan (+290).
Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 23
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Elina Avanesyan
|Donna Vekic
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|41.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.3
Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights
- Avanesyan is coming off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 44-ranked Anna Blinkova in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Vekic clinched a victory against No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina, winning 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.
- Avanesyan has played 21.7 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On grass, Avanesyan has played four matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.
- In the past year, Vekic has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- On grass surfaces, Vekic has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Avanesyan and Vekic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
