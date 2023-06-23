Emma Navarro plays Donna Vekic to open play in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany (in the round of 64). In her most recent tournament (the French Open), she was knocked out by Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the round of 64. Navarro's odds to win this tournament at TC Bad Homburg are +2800.

Navarro at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Navarro's Next Match

Navarro will meet Vekic in the round of 64 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Monday, June 26 at 7:15 AM ET.

Navarro Stats

Navarro is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the French Open, to No. 42-ranked Andreescu, 1-6, 4-6.

In seven tournaments over the past year, Navarro has gone 6-7 and has not won a title.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Navarro has played 13 matches and 21.2 games per match.

Navarro, over the past year, has won 58.1% of her service games and 40.7% of her return games.

