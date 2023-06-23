The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.176 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .190.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (11.1%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (22.2%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.

He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .151 AVG .234 .211 OBP .294 .340 SLG .489 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 14/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings