As of July 2 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, put them 16th in the NFL.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Giants games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

New York put up a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1400 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3300 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +6600 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1400 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +6600 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.