Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Torres has had a hit in 51 of 73 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 73), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 31 .247 AVG .260 .337 OBP .317 .438 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 26/20 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

