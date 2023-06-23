On Friday, Harrison Bader (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .248 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven home a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .200 AVG .333 .243 OBP .333 .369 SLG .639 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings