The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .237.
  • In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 10 games this year (18.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (26.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 23
.227 AVG .247
.266 OBP .284
.360 SLG .364
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
9 RBI 8
8/3 K/BB 20/4
5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.92, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.