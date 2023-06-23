The Viking International Eastbourne is nearing the end in Eastbourne, United Kingdom, as Jessica Pegula readies for a quarterfinal versus Cori Gauff. Pegula has +500 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Pegula at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

Pegula has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Gauff on Thursday, June 29 at 7:50 AM ET (after beating Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-2, 1-6, 6-3).

Pegula has current moneyline odds of +125 to win her next contest versus Gauff. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +800

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +500

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

Pegula is coming off a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over No. 81-ranked Osorio Serrano in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pegula has won one title, and her record is 43-15.

Pegula is 2-1 on grass over the past year.

In her 58 matches over the past year, across all court types, Pegula has averaged 21.2 games.

On grass, Pegula has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Pegula, over the past 12 months, has won 71% of her service games and 42.7% of her return games.

On grass over the past year, Pegula has claimed 68.6% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.