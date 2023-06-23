The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets had three wins at home last season and four on the road.

When favored last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

In addition, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1400 3 September 24 Patriots - +5000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +5000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +6600 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +5000

Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.