Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .800 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .284.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- In 49 of 72 games this year (68.1%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (36.1%).
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (37.5%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.312
|AVG
|.248
|.369
|OBP
|.354
|.487
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|15
|23/12
|K/BB
|23/18
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 26th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th.
