In the quarterfinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Friday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 39) meets Rebecca Marino (No. 90).

In the Quarterfinal, Zhu is favored over Marino, with -225 odds against the underdog's +175.

Lin Zhu vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Lin Zhu vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Rebecca Marino -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Lin Zhu vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

Zhu is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 20-ranked Magda Linette in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Marino beat Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Zhu has played 40 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.0 games per match.

In her five matches on grass over the past year, Zhu has played an average of 19.2 games.

Marino has averaged 23.3 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Marino has averaged 28.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 49.7% of those games.

Zhu and Marino each have put up two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on April 25, 2023, with Marino claiming the victory 7-6, 6-4.

Marino has taken five sets against Zhu (good for a 55.6% win rate), compared to Zhu's four.

Marino and Zhu have competed in 88 total games, and Marino has won more often, claiming 46 of them.

Zhu and Marino have squared off four times, averaging 22.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

