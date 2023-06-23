Lorenzo Musetti (No. 16 ranking) will face Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6) in the quarterfinals of the cinch Championships on Friday, June 23.

Rune is getting -185 odds to win against Musetti (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Musetti advanced past No. 35-ranked Ben Shelton, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Rune will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 265-ranked Ryan Peniston in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Musetti has played an average of 23.8 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

Rune has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 76 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.9% of the games.

Rune is averaging 31.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Musetti and Rune have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.