The field is getting smaller at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, with Lucia Bronzetti set for a quarterfinal versus Varvara Gracheva. Bronzetti has +2800 odds to win this tournament at TC Bad Homburg.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Bronzetti at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Bronzetti's Next Match

Bronzetti has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Gracheva on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6, 6-3).

Bronzetti is currently listed at +125 to win her next match versus Gracheva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Bronzetti? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Bronzetti Stats

Bronzetti defeated Sherif 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Bronzetti has won one title, and her record is 9-15.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Bronzetti has played 22.7 games per match. She won 47.0% of them.

Bronzetti, over the past 12 months, has won 58.7% of her service games and 35.4% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.