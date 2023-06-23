Magdalena Frech (No. 72 ranking) will face Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Friday, June 23.

Ostapenko is getting -350 odds to bring home a victory versus Frech (+240).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 77.8% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Jelena Ostapenko +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +200 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Frech beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

Ostapenko reached the quarterfinals by beating Venus Williams 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday.

Frech has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Frech has played an average of 22.2 games.

Ostapenko has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.0% of the games.

Ostapenko is averaging 20.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through seven matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Frech and Ostapenko have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.