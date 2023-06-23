Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
Magdalena Frech (No. 72 ranking) will face Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Friday, June 23.
Ostapenko is getting -350 odds to bring home a victory versus Frech (+240).
Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 23
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Magdalena Frech
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+200
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|33.3%
|41.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.5
Magdalena Frech vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Frech beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.
- Ostapenko reached the quarterfinals by beating Venus Williams 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday.
- Frech has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match.
- In her six matches on grass over the past year, Frech has played an average of 22.2 games.
- Ostapenko has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.0% of the games.
- Ostapenko is averaging 20.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through seven matches on grass courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Frech and Ostapenko have matched up in the last five years.
