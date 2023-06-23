Maria Sakkari (No. 8 ranking) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53) in the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, June 23.

In this Quarterfinal match against Sakkari (+105), Vondrousova is the favorite with -135 odds.

Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Marketa Vondrousova +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +450 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1.

Vondrousova advanced past Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-5 in the Round of 16.

In her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sakkari has played an average of 23.3 games.

In her five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played an average of 19.0 games.

Vondrousova has averaged 20.4 games per match in her 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 59.6% of the games.

On May 14, 2023, Sakkari and Vondrousova played in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32. Vondrousova took home the victory 7-5, 6-3.

Vondrousova and Sakkari have competed in two sets, and Vondrousova has emerged with the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Vondrousova has the edge in 21 total games versus Sakkari, capturing 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Sakkari and Vondrousova are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

