Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bett1open
Maria Sakkari (No. 8 ranking) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 53) in the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, June 23.
In this Quarterfinal match against Sakkari (+105), Vondrousova is the favorite with -135 odds.
Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information
- Tournament: The Bett1open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 23
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+650
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|46.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.4
Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1.
- Vondrousova advanced past Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-5 in the Round of 16.
- In her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sakkari has played an average of 23.3 games.
- In her five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played an average of 19.0 games.
- Vondrousova has averaged 20.4 games per match in her 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 59.6% of the games.
- On May 14, 2023, Sakkari and Vondrousova played in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32. Vondrousova took home the victory 7-5, 6-3.
- Vondrousova and Sakkari have competed in two sets, and Vondrousova has emerged with the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.
- Vondrousova has the edge in 21 total games versus Sakkari, capturing 13 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Sakkari and Vondrousova are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.
