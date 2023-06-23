Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have a 16-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has gone 16-12 (57.1%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 53.5% chance to win.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-33-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 25% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 18-19 14-10 25-26 26-29 13-7

