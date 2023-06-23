The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox will meet on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Masataka Yoshida and Andrew Vaughn -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (386 total runs).

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (4-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Bello is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Bello is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home - Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.