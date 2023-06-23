On Friday, June 23 at 8:10 PM ET, Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 16 out of the 28 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 16-12 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 13 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.