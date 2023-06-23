In the cinch Championships quarterfinals on Friday, Sebastian Korda takes on Cameron Norrie.

With -125 odds, Norrie is the favorite against Korda (+100) in this matchup.

Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The cinch Championships

The cinch Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has a 55.6% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Cameron Norrie +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +450 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

Korda defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Norrie beat Jordan Thompson 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Korda has played 26.0 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Korda has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 68 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.6% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Norrie has played nine matches and averaged 31.9 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Korda and Norrie have played three times dating back to 2015, and Korda has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 win in their most recent matchup on February 18, 2022 at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com.

In terms of sets, Korda has won six versus Norrie (75.0%), while Norrie has captured two.

Korda has bettered Norrie in 45 of 74 total games between them, good for a 60.8% win rate.

Norrie and Korda have squared off three times, and they have averaged 24.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

