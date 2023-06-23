Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Triston Casas (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 66), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.
- In 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.216
|AVG
|.214
|.352
|OBP
|.307
|.353
|SLG
|.420
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|13
|31/22
|K/BB
|35/15
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The White Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), 38th in WHIP (1.239), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
