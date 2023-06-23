In the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on Friday, Veronika Kudermetova (ranked No. 13) takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22).

With -120 odds, Alexandrova is favored over Kudermetova (-105) in this match.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Bett1open

The Bett1open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 23

Friday, June 23 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 54.5% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Ekaterina Alexandrova -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +400 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kudermetova beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Alexandrova defeated No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, winning 6-4, 6-0.

Kudermetova has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.

In her five matches on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.0 games.

Alexandrova has averaged 22.4 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.8% of the games.

Alexandrova is averaging 23.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past year.

Kudermetova and Alexandrova each have put up two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 18, 2023, with Alexandrova coming out on a top 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Kudermetova and Alexandrova have been equally balanced, each clinching five of 10 sets versus the other.

Kudermetova has taken 49 games (52.1% win rate) versus Alexandrova, who has secured 45 games.

In four head-to-head matches, Kudermetova and Alexandrova are averaging 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

