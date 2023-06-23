Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (46-28) and the New York Yankees (41-34) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.

The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (2-6).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, New York has won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (331 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule