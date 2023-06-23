Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. New York is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 59.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (28-19).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has gone 19-6 (76%).

The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 18-16 19-7 22-27 35-29 6-5

