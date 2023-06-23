The Texas Rangers (46-28) and New York Yankees (41-34) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (6-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (2-6).

Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.

Schmidt is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Schmidt will look to secure his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 705 total hits (on a .272 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .456 (third in the league) with 100 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Schmidt has a 9 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .400.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.92 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Dunning has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Dane Dunning vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 331 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .229 for the campaign with 111 home runs, fourth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI over 3 1/3 innings.

