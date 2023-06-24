Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .284.
  • Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Duvall has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (20.0%).
  • In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.341 AVG .212
.400 OBP .333
.659 SLG .545
8 XBH 5
2 HR 3
10 RBI 7
11/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.