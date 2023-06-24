Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .284.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (20.0%).
- In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.341
|AVG
|.212
|.400
|OBP
|.333
|.659
|SLG
|.545
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
