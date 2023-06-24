Adam Long is set to take part in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Long at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Adam Long Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Long has shot better than par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Long has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Long has had an average finish of 54th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Long has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 40 -4 280 0 16 0 0 $841,500

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Long has had an average finish of 23rd at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Long last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 25th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Long has played in the past year has been 411 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Long shot better than 88% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Long shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Long recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

Long had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent outing, Long had a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Long ended the RBC Canadian Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Long Odds to Win: +40000

