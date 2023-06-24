Adam Schenk will compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Schenk at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schenk has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 14 rounds.

Schenk has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Schenk has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 30 -5 279 0 17 2 3 $2.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Schenk didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in any of his last five trips to this event.

Schenk did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Schenk has played in the past year (7,270 yards) is 418 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Schenk shot better than just 23% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Schenk carded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Schenk carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Schenk's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent outing, Schenk had a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Schenk ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Schenk recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

