At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Adam Scott is currently second with a score of -8.

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Scott has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 29 -5 279 0 17 3 5 $4.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Scott has played in the past year has been 501 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Scott was better than 43% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Scott carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Scott recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.6).

Scott's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Scott had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Scott ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Scott finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Scott's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

