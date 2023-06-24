Adam Svensson is set to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Svensson at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Svensson has shot better than par three times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Svensson has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 278 1 22 1 3 $3.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Svensson finished 25th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Svensson has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Svensson finished 25th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Svensson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,292 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 20th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Svensson was better than only 21% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Svensson carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Svensson recorded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.6).

Svensson's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Svensson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Svensson ended the U.S. Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Svensson underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording five.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

