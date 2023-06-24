Andrew Landry is set to compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, with action from June 22-25.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Landry has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Landry has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 58 -3 283 0 7 0 0 $125,359

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Landry has not finished inside the top 20 in his past four appearances at this event.

Landry has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

Landry last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Landry has played in the past year has been 395 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 66th percentile.

Landry shot better than 39% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Landry recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Landry recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.2).

Landry's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

At that last outing, Landry's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Landry ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

