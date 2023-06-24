The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will have Andrew Novak in the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Novak at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Novak has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Novak has made the cut seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -5 279 0 16 0 2 $1.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Novak played this event was in 2022, and he finished 46th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The courses that Novak has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,267 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Novak was better than 66% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Novak recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Novak recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Novak had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Novak's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Novak ended the RBC Canadian Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Novak carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Novak Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

