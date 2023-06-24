The Travelers Championship is in progress, and following the second round Andrew Putnam is in 41st place at -5.

Looking to wager on Andrew Putnam at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Putnam has scored better than par seven times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Putnam has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Putnam has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Putnam has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Putnam hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -7 270 0 23 4 4 $3.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Putnam has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 39th.

Putnam has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

The most recent time Putnam played this event was in 2023, and he finished 41st.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,024 yards.

The average course Putnam has played in the past year has been 437 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam finished in the 22nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

Putnam was better than 80% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Putnam carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Putnam recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Putnam had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last competition, Putnam posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Putnam finished the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Putnam finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+75000

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

