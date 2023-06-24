Andrew Svoboda is in 46th place, at -2, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Svoboda at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Svoboda Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Svoboda has shot below par five times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Svoboda has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Svoboda has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Svoboda has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 46 -2 68 0 1 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Svoboda has an average finishing position of 59th in his past six appearances at this event.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Svoboda last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 46th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,012 yards, 160 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Svoboda has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,023 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Svoboda's Last Time Out

Svoboda finished in the 59th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 47th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Svoboda shot better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Svoboda fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Svoboda had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Svoboda's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

At that last tournament, Svoboda's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Svoboda ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Svoboda had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Svoboda Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Svoboda's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.