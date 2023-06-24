Anthony Rizzo and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 72 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (49 of 70), with more than one hit 18 times (25.7%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 30 .327 AVG .205 .405 OBP .290 .537 SLG .316 15 XBH 7 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 29/16 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings