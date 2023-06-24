Austin Smotherman will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Smotherman at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Smotherman has shot below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Smotherman has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -6 279 0 15 1 2 $871,897

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Courses that Smotherman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,269 yards, 417 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman finished in the 44th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Smotherman shot better than 57% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Smotherman carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Smotherman recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Smotherman's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that last tournament, Smotherman posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Smotherman finished the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Smotherman underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

