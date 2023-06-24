The Travelers Championship is underway, and Beau Hossler is currently in 68th place with a score of -1.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hossler has scored below par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 17 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hossler's average finish has been 50th.

In his past five events, Hossler has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Hossler has made the cut eight times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 39 -5 267 0 18 0 1 $1.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hossler's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 33rd.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The most recent time Hossler played this event was in 2023, and he finished 68th.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 163 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,267 yards) is 415 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was strong enough to place him in the 77th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hossler was better than only 29% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Hossler carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hossler carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.3).

Hossler carded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent tournament, Hossler had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hossler finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hossler recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +75000

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.