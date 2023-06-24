From June 22-25, Ben Griffin will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Griffin at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Griffin has shot below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Griffin has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Griffin finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -7 277 0 16 2 2 $1.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,268 yards) is 416 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Griffin shot better than 44% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Griffin did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Griffin recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 3.3).

Griffin had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.5 on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent tournament, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Griffin ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Griffin bettered the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.