The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Ben Martin. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Martin at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished better than par nine times and posted eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Martin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Martin's average finish has been 48th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Martin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -6 278 0 15 1 3 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Martin didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Martin has played in the past year has been 430 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin finished in the 0 percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.67 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 66th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Martin shot better than only 22% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Martin carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Martin had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Martin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that last outing, Martin's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Martin finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Martin Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.