Ben Taylor will be among those at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished under par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Taylor has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Taylor has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -6 278 0 12 3 4 $1.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 426 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Taylor was better than 61% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Taylor did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Taylor recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.3).

Taylor's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, Taylor carded a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Taylor ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Taylor outperformed the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

